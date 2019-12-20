Clouds Increase Friday; Weekend Looks Like A Washout

December 20, 2019

Clouds will increase on Friday headed into a weekend washout. Rain totals are expected to be 2-4 inches or more across the area through Sunday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Rain. High near 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: Rain. Low around 47. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Rain. High near 56. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 