Clouds Increase Friday; Weekend Looks Like A Washout
December 20, 2019
Clouds will increase on Friday headed into a weekend washout. Rain totals are expected to be 2-4 inches or more across the area through Sunday.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Rain. High near 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Saturday Night: Rain. Low around 47. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday: Rain. High near 56. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday Night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
