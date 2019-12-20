Clouds Increase Friday; Weekend Looks Like A Washout

Clouds will increase on Friday headed into a weekend washout. Rain totals are expected to be 2-4 inches or more across the area through Sunday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Rain. High near 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: Rain. Low around 47. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Rain. High near 56. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.