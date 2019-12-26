Another Warm December Day
December 26, 2019
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers before noon, then a chance of rain after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
New Year’s Day: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.
Pictured: Christmas sunset in North Escambia. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
