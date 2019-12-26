Another Warm December Day

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers before noon, then a chance of rain after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

New Year’s Day: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Pictured: Christmas sunset in North Escambia. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.