Summer Sunshine Gives Way To High Weekend Rain Chances

July 10, 2026

Rising rain chances are on the horizon as a typical summer pattern gives way to a highly active storm system by the weekend. While Friday remains mostly sunny with just an isolated afternoon pop-up, precipitation odds jump significantly on Saturday and peak at a soaking 90 percent by Monday, bringing cooler afternoon temperatures in the mid-80s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 