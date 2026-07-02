Mosquito Control To Spray Tonight East Of Highway 29 From Century To Barth

Escambia County’s Mosquito Control Division will conduct fogging mission Thursday evening in portions of Barth, McDavid, and Century that are east of Highway 29.

Fogging will begin at sunset and will continue during the evening as weather conditions allow. The timing helps target mosquitoes when they are active while reducing impacts on other insects.

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To request mosquito control service, call (850) 937-2198 or email mosquitocontrol@myescambia.com.