Two Cantonment Residents Uninjured In Three-Vehicle Serious Escambia County Crash

Two Cantonment residents escaped injury in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Escambia County.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:05 p.m. at the intersection of Fairfield Drive and Hollywood Avenue.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the Cantonment residents, a 62-year-old male driver and a 63-year-old female passenger, were traveling eastbound on Fairfield Drive in an SUV as a 27-year-old Pensacola man driving a sedan was also traveling eastbound in the outside lane.

According to state troopers, the Pensacola driver attempted to make a left turn onto Hollywood Avenue from the outside eastbound lane. As he turned, the rear of his sedan collided with the front of the Cantonment residents’ SUV, which was traveling in the inside lane. Both Cantonment residents were wearing their seat belts.

Following the initial collision, the Pensacola man’s sedan continued through the intersection and entered the westbound lanes of Fairfield Drive. A third vehicle, a sedan driven by a 21-year-old Pensacola man with a 20-year-old female passenger, was traveling westbound and collided with the passenger side of the crossing sedan.

The 27-year-old driver of the first sedan, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The 21-year-old driver and 20-year-old passenger of the third vehicle both sustained serious injuries and were also hospitalized.

The crash remains under investigation by FHP.