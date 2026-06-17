Tropical Storm Arthur Forms; Heavy Rain, Not Wind Our Local Concern

June 17, 2026

Tropical Storm Arthur has formed near the middle Texas coast. The biggest concern will be heavy rain across the South, not wind.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued from Texas to Louisiana.

Maximum winds were at 40 mph.

Significant development is not forecast due to heavy wind shear, and Arthur is expected to move inland over Louisiana tonight.

In Northwest Florida, there is a high risk of rip currents at the beaches, and there is an increasing risk of flash flooding through Friday as periods of heavy rain and storms move across the area. For North Escambia, the current rain forecast is 6-8 inches, with higher amounts in some areas.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 