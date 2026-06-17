Trial Delayed For Cantonment Felon Indicted On Federal Weapons Charges

A Cantonment felon indicted on federal gun charges has been granted a trial continuance.

Jesse Allen Hudson, 43, was indicted for one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and one count of possession of an unregistered firearm.

Hudson was originally scheduled to face a jury trial on June 15. However, U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell II granted an uncontested defense motion to continue the trial to July 20 to allow defense counsel additional time to review discovery materials and consult with Hudson.

In January, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance on Winston Street in Cantonment. The victim reported that a rifle and pistol had been removed from the home.

Deputies first discovered a loaded AR-style magazine and an empty one on the ground near the back door, positioned next to a pile of Hudson’s clothing, according to an arrest report. A later search of the property revealed a loaded AR-style rifle with a round chambered, hidden inside a white laundry basket within a black trailer parked near the garage. A third loaded magazine was later recovered from another laundry basket inside the living room.

According to the report, Hudson was convicted in Florida of felony battery in 2012.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Thomas S.P. Geeker.