This Is Only A Test: Residents May Hear Alarms From Ascend Thursday Morning

June 17, 2026

Ascend Performance Materials in Cantonment will hold a plant-wide “Shelter-in-Place” safety drill on Thursday morning.

Sometime between 7:30 and 10:30 a.m., nearby residents may hear the shelter-in-place alarm (nine horn blasts) followed by three area alarms and all-clear signals, according to Ascend.

“This is a routine, site-wide safety drill to help us be prepared to respond in case of an actual emergency,” Ascend said.

NorthEscamia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 