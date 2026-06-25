Nine Mile Road Costco Is Now Open (With Gallery)

The long-anticipated Nine Mile Road Costco is now open.

Hundreds of people were in a line that stretched from the entrance around to the back of the building at 225 East Nine Mile Road as a ribbon cutting was held at 7:30 a.m.

“Have your membership cards, or your digital membership card ready,” employees exclaimed as the line steadily streamed inside where members were required to scan their cards for entrance. Without a membership card, some would-be shoppers were turned away to buy a membership under tents outside the store.

An hour later, hundreds had made their way inside, replaced by newly arriving throngs of people that still stretched the line around to the back corner of the massive 172,580-square-foot store. There were very few, if any, available parking spaces in the 830-space lot.

“We used to wait in long lines for concerts,” a middle-aged lady standing in line with her friends said. “Now we wait in line at Costco.”

There was also a line to enter the liquor store.

The full-line warehouse has a tire center, food court with those famous $1.50 hot dogs, offers hearing aids, an optical department, pharmacy and many more products and services. There is also a standalone gas station for members only out front.

Once inside, shoppers were quick to check out big-screen TVs just inside the door, while others headed straight for the meat department.

“They have really good beef, the best really,” one shopper said.

An hour after the ribbon cutting, there was no line, no waiting at most of the checkouts — shoppers were still exploring the store, topping off their buggies, or enjoying free food samples.

How much is a Costco membership?

Membership is required for in-store shoppers at Costco. Members must be 16 or older to apply. The pharmacy is open to anyone, regardless of membership.

Also note that in-store

Costco offers two levels of membership for individuals or businesses:

Executive: $130 annually

Annual 2% Reward

Costco Services Discounts

Shop Online and in Warehouses

Includes 2 Membership Cards

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Gold Star: $65 annually

Shop Online and in Warehouses

Includes 2 Membership Cards

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Businesses can purchase either level to purchase items for resale or add additional people at $65 each.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.