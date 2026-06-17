Flash Flood Watch: Days Of Tropical Rain

A flash flood watch is in effect until Friday evening for the entire area.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 75. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Juneteenth: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 86. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.