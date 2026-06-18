Flash Flood Watch Continues Through Friday Evening

Tropical Storm Arthur dissipated Wednesday night, but the North Escambia ara is still in for several of rainfall with a flash flood watch in effect until Friday evening.

Heavy rainfall and persistent thunderstorms dominate the local weather picture for the latter half of the week, with the potential for significant water accumulation through Friday. A sluggish tropical-like setup will keep rain chances locked at 100% today before gradually tapering off into scattered afternoon pop-ups by the end of the weekend. Temperatures will remain sticky, climbing from the low 80s under thick cloud cover into the lower 90s by early next week as sunshine breaks through the damp pattern.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10pm. Low around 76. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 3 and 4 inches possible.

Juneteenth: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.