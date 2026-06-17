Century CRA Board Members Call For Effort To ‘Get Something Started’ On Local Improvements

“Sometimes we have a tendency to not do things. We have a discussion and we never do anything.”

That’s what Century Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) board member Henry Cunningham said Tuesday night as board members generally agreed that it’s time to stop being all talk and actually look at how to improve the CRA.

In October 2018, the council approved a Tax Increment Financing plan for its redevelopment area, allowing the CRA to receive property tax revenues each year in excess of an established base rate. The appraised value of the property within the designated district was “frozen” in 2018, with that amount of tax revenue generated still designated for the town’s general fund, the county, and other taxing authorities.

The redevelopment area receives 95% of the property tax generated in excess of the frozen base value as property values rise. Along with small interest earnings, the CRA has spent nothing on improving the area to date, as far as we know from financial reports that were last published nearly three years earlier.

The CRA funds can be used to improve conditions in the 510 acres bounded by Jefferson Avenue to the south, Jefferson Avenue to the east, East Highway 4 to the north and the center line of North Century Boulevard to the west. It also extends north on the east side of North Century Boulevard to include commercial properties up to, and including, the former Burger King (see map below).

The CRA has over $191,000 in the bank, and has not moved to spend any significant funds.

“At least have a discussion and try to make some effort to try to get something started,” Cunningham said.

The entire Century Town Council sits as the CRA board, along with Michelle Cunningham, daughter of Henry Cunningham. Council and CRA board members Shelisa Abraham and Dynette Lewis were absent from Tuesday’s meeting.

The attending members discussed how CRA funds could be used to improve the area, including roads, drainage, and developing a “Main Street” of sorts along Highway 29. No formal actions were taken.

The next regular Century CRA Board meeting will be in November.

Pictured: Century town council member Henry Cunningham, sitting as a CRA member, listens to discussion Tuesday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge. Pictured below: The Century CRA boundary map, click to enlarge.