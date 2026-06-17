Federal Law Enforcement Activity In Cantonment, And Escambia, Alabama

Law enforcement raids took place this morning in Cantonment and Escambia County in Alabama.

The Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they assisted the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) with serving two warrants in Cantonment.

A trusted law enforcement source confirmed to NorthEcambia.com that DEA was also the aggency serving warrants in Escambia County, Alabama.

Additional federal, state and local law enforcement agencies assisted in the operation.

The Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, Atmore Police Department, and Brewton Police Department issued near-simultaneous, near-identical statements:

“We are aware of the law enforcement activity taking place in (the area) today involving multiple local, state, and federal agencies. We want to reassure our community that this is a controlled, coordinated operation and there is no active danger or safety threat to the public.Because this involves an ongoing federal investigation, our agency cannot release any further details or comment on the matter.”

Residents across the county reported seeing heavily armed officers conducting in multiple locations, along with a helicopter circling overhead in some of the areas.