Sunny, Warm Days In Store For The Next Week

High pressure remains the dominant feature for the region, ensuring a lengthy period of dry and stable weather through the middle of next week. Bright sunshine and mild northerly winds will define the next few days before a shift to southerly air brings a steady increase in afternoon temperatures. Daytime highs will push into the upper 80s by Monday, though nighttime lows will remain comfortable for the duration of the forecast period.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.