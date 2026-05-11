Escambia Sex Offender Arrested On Pensacola Beach Pleads To Federal Charges

A registered Escambia County sex offender arrested on Pensacola Beach, has pleaded guilty to federal child porn charges.

Donnschee Ricky Montrell Foster, 34, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of committing a felony involving minors while being required to register as a sex offender.

Court documents show the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducted routine checks on Foster as a registered sex offender in late 2025; Foster has a prior state conviction for possession of child sexual abuse material.

When FDLE determined that Foster was not residing at the location where his sex offender registration required him to be, law enforcement conducted follow-up investigation in an attempt to locate him and obtained an arrest warrant for sex offender registration violations. FDLE, along with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, located Foster working on Pensacola Beach in November 2025.

Foster was taken into custody, and a search warrant was obtained for his cell telephone. Authorities reported that a search of his phone revealed images of real child pornography as well as computer-generated child sexual abuse material.

Foster remains detained in the custody of the United States Marshals Service pending sentencing.