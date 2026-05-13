Angela Marie Baker

Angela Marie Baker, 47, passed away on May 4, 2026. She was born on October 23, 1978, to Milledge and Barbara Sibbach Baker.

Angela was a call center operator for Wind Creek Casino and was of the Episcopal Faith.

She is survived by her parents, Milledge and Barbara Baker, aunts, uncles, and friends.

Memorial Graveside services will be held Friday, May 15, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tom Raines officiating. Inurnment will follow at Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Walnut Hill, FL.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.