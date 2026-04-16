Two Highway 29 Crosswalks Coming To Century Following Fatalities, Injuries

There have been numerous pedestrians struck and killed or seriously injured on North Century Boulevard (Highway 29) in the town of Century over the last several years. And now, the Florida Department of Transportation is planning safety improvements that will include two new crosswalks on the busy roadway by next year.

The Florida Department of Transportation will put a federally-funded safety improvement project out for bid in October, with construction expected to begin in early 2027, Ian Satter, FDOT spokesperson, said.

The first crosswalk will be located on North Century Boulevard (Highway 29) north of Bradley Street, at the Century Food Mart — the exact spot where a man using a walker while crossing was hit in late March. The second will be about half a mile away between West Highway 4 and Pond Street.

Both crosswalks will include a concrete divider in the median, signage and handicap accessibility features. According to construction documents, pedestrians will press a button to activate the crosswalk and flashing lights, which will require North Century Boulevard traffic to stop. There will be an island, a “safe zone” in the median where pedestrians may pause.