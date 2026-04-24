Tate Aggies Host Tocoi Creek Toros In Regional Quarterfinal Tonight

April 24, 2026

The Tate Aggies begin play tonight in the 6A regional quarterfinals.

In a quarterfinal game, the No. 4 Aggies (20-7) will host No. 5 Tocoi Creek (14-13) at 7 p.m.

Tocoi Creek in St. Augustine is a relatively new school that opened in 2021. In 2025, the Pace Patriots swept the Toros in two shutout games in the Region 1-6A semifinals.

Also Friday night at 7 p.m., No. 1 Pace will host No. 8 Lake Howell.

If the Patriots and Aggies both win, they will meet again at Pace in a best-of-three series May 1-2 in the regional semifinals. Pace claimed the district title on April 16 with a 4-2 walk-off home run over Tate.

Pictured: Kaiden Posta rounds first base in Tate’s district championship game against the Patriots at Pace. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 