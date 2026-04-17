Pace Walks Off With With District Title 4-2 Over Tate

With a dramatic two-run homer, Pace walked off with the 6A District 1 championship 4-2 over Tate on Thursday night at Pace. It’s the sixth consecutive district title for the Patriots.

The Aggies outhit Pace six to five and held a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning when Pace’s Cheshire hit a home run to left field to score three runs.

Nathan Connors went 3-4 with one RBI to lead the Aggies at bat, while Kaden Posta was 1-3 with one RBI.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Lance Brady pitched six and two-thirds innings for Tate, giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits, striking out one and walking none.

The Aggies finished their season at 20-7 overall, 2-2 in the district. Pace is 23-4, 4-1 as they move into districts.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



