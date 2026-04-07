Monday Night Cantonment House Fire Claims One Life

April 7, 2026

A Monday night house fire claimed one life in Cantonment.

The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. on Arena Road, about a quarter of a mile west of County Road 97.

The house was involved with heavy fire when firefighters arrived a few moments later, and the adult victim was located inside the brick home. There was no one else inside.

For additional photos, click to enlarge.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire, and additional details have not been released.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 