Libraries Facing Potential $4 Million Hit, Branch Closures If Property Tax Cuts Pass

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has pushed for more than a year for a major overhaul of the Florida tax system, including letting voters decide on property taxes. If the proposal should move through the Legislature’s upcoming special session, and if voters choose to cut property taxes, it could have a far-reaching impact on the West Florida Libraries (WFPL) system with cutbacks that could include library branch closures.

State property tax cuts could cost the library system $4 million a year, Library Services Director Christal Bell-Rivera told the West Florida Libraries Board of Governance during a Tuesday afternoon meeting at the Century Branch Library.

“I tried to do a budget with (a cut of) $4 million; it’s not possible,” Bell-Rivera said. She said massive budget cuts would be needed.

“It would first start with a reduction of library operation hours, up to whatever the worst of the worst is,” she said. “My goal and agenda would be to ensure that we keep the most amount of locations open, and the most amount of people employed.”

But she acknowledged that branch cuts, or even closures, could become reality.

“I hope the public will make an educated decision,” she said of a potential property tax vote.

For now, Bell-Rivera said she’s looking at ways to save money now in case there are tax cuts approved, and hold onto as much of $8 million in library reserve funds as possible.

A planned library on Lillian Highway for Myrtle Grove is now on hold, the Library Services director said. It was going to cost $6.5 million of the library system’s $8 million reserve.

Five or six library book vending machines across the county that were being considered at over $100,000 each are also now off the table. Bell-Rivera said the WFPL might consider partnering with schools for much cheaper $7,000 machines, and might consider one of the more expensive vending machines as a stand-alone branch of sorts in a library-underserved community like Cantonment.

As for the pending potential property tax cut, she said it will be a “wait and see,” and begin planning, situation for the WFPL, as well as all county departments.

Pictured above: Library Services Director Christal Bell-Rivera during a WFPL Board of Governance meeting on Monday at the Century Library. Pictured first below: Board members Blaine Wall and Rachel Hendrix. Picture second below: Century Branch Manager Leigh Ann Helton and WFPL board member Joyce Hopson. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.