AAA: Florida Gas Prices Ease After Early Spike, But Volatility Looms

Florida gas prices spiked by 14 cents per gallon early last week, most of the increase disappeared by Sunday, according to AAA.

Sunday’s state average of $4.02 per gallon of regular unleaded is 2 cents less than a week ago, 7 cents more than a month ago, and $1 more than this time last year.

The average price in Escambia County was among the lowest in the state at $3.76. That’s 10 cents less than a week ago, a dime more than a month ago, and 97 cents more than a year ago.

Sunday night, a low price of $3.73 per gallon was available in North Escambia at stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

AAA said gas prices could drift lower this week following a sharp selloff in the oil market. Crude oil prices fell about 13 percent last week on reports that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen to commercial shipping, easing concerns about supply disruptions. Oil finished the week nearly $13 per barrel lower than the week before, a move that can translate into roughly a 30 cent swing at the gas pump.

“Oil prices are reacting to fast‑moving headlines, and that volatility makes it difficult to predict what drivers will see at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Last week’s drop could provide some short‑term relief, but with conditions in the Middle East still unclear, prices could move higher again just as quickly depending on how events unfold.”

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.