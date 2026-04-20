Pace Softball Player Recovering After Serious Injury During Game At Tate

The Pace High School Patriots player seriously injured in a softball game on Friday evening at Tate High School should be back to playing softball again soon.

Junior Kylie Reed was running to second base when she collided with the Tate second baseman. She was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital by Escambia County EMS, and the game was called.

“She has some micro fractures in her neck and inflammation from the whiplash. She is about to be released,” Tate Aggies Softball posted Sunday night. “They actually said she could be back to playing when she’s no longer in pain.”

“Thank you all for prayers and well wishes. We may be opponents on the clay, but softball is bigger than just a game,” Aggies softball added.

The Tate second baseman was not injured.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.