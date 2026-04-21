Sunny And Warm Midweek Ahead Of Weekend Rain Chances

The next few days will feature warm and mostly pleasant conditions across the region before unsettled weather returns for the weekend. Expect temperatures to hover in the low 80s through Friday under a mix of sun and clouds. By Friday afternoon, a slight chance of rain enters the picture, evolving into more scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday with highs climbing toward the mid-80s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.