Did You Know Lipscomb Elementary Has Operating Rooms?

Did you know Lipscomb Elementary School has an operating room? Actually several operating rooms?

Fifth grade students at Lipscomb traded their pencils for surgical scrubs Monday during a hands-on medical day.

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The school’s fifth grade classrooms were converted into a series of operating rooms where students wore surgical scrubs to review the parts of the human body. As part of the immersive science lesson, the young “surgeons” identified vital organs, bones, and body systems.

Activities included analyzing X-rays and ensuring their “patients” were healthy before the end of the lesson.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.