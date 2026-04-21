Did You Know Lipscomb Elementary Has Operating Rooms?

April 21, 2026

Did you know Lipscomb Elementary School has an operating room? Actually several operating rooms?

Fifth grade students at Lipscomb traded their pencils for surgical scrubs Monday during a hands-on medical day.

For more photos, click here.

The school’s fifth grade classrooms were converted into a series of operating rooms where students wore surgical scrubs to review the parts of the human body. As part of the immersive science lesson, the young “surgeons” identified vital organs, bones, and body systems.

Activities included analyzing X-rays and ensuring their “patients” were healthy before the end of the lesson.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY, FRONT TOP, Features 

 