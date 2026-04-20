New Branch Manager At Century Library Looks Forward To Serving Community

The new branch manager of the Century Library, Lee Ann Helton, is looking forward to improving local library services and upcoming summer programs.

Helton has a strong background in education and library services. She spent 18 years in the Escambia County (AL) School District, including eight years as an elementary school librarian at Rachel Patterson and A.C. Moore in Atmore, and was principal at Huxford Elementary School. She holds a master’s in library media.

“I enjoy talking to people when they come in about what the library means to them, and how we can better serve them,” she said.

Helton said she is looking forward to the beginning of the annual summer reading program, and the free summer lunch program for youth.

The Century Library is one of eight West Florida Public Libraries locations.

Pictured top: Leigh Ann Helton, Century Library branch manager. Pictured below: Helton works to organize part of the library’s popular DVD collection. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.