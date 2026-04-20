Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Delay Areas

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

State Road (S.R.) 296 (Brent Lane/Bayou Boulevard) Resurfacing from Davis Highway (S.R. 291) to Baisden Road – Drivers may encounter the following traffic disruptions, Sunday, April 19 through Thursday, April 23, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., for paving operations and placement of thermoplastic striping: Intermittent lane closures on Brent Lane/Bayou Boulevard, from Davis Highway to Baisden Road. On-street parking closures on Bayou Boulevard, between 12th Avenue and Baisden Road.

Drivers may encounter the following traffic disruptions, Sunday, April 19 through Thursday, April 23, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., for paving operations and placement of thermoplastic striping:

S.R. 289 (Ninth Avenue) Resurfacing from S.R. 274 (Creighton Road) to Olive Road – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Ninth Avenue, between Creighton Road and Olive Road, Sunday, April 19 through Thursday, April 23, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for placement of thermoplastic striping.

S.R. 296 (Michigan Avenue) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) to North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) – The week of Sunday, April 19, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for construction activities.

The week of Sunday, April 19, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for construction activities. S.R. 292 (Gulf Beach Highway) from east of Bauer Road (County Road (C.R.) 293) to Manchester Street – The week of Sunday, April 19, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 292 from east of Bauer Road to Manchester Street, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for construction activities. Additionally, a new traffic configuration has been implemented on S.R. 292 between Mills Avenue and just east of Patton Drive, with travel lanes shifted to the outside of the roadway to provide space to construct a median traffic separator. Channelizing devices are in place to delineate the work zone. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph throughout the work zone.

The week of Sunday, April 19, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 292 from east of Bauer Road to Manchester Street, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for construction activities. Additionally, a new traffic configuration has been implemented on S.R. 292 between Mills Avenue and just east of Patton Drive, with travel lanes shifted to the outside of the roadway to provide space to construct a median traffic separator. Channelizing devices are in place to delineate the work zone. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph throughout the work zone. Business U.S. 98 (Garden Street) Construction from Pace Boulevard to the Interstate 110 (I- 110) ramp – The week of Sunday, April 19, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Garden Street, between Pace Boulevard and N. Donelson Street, is reduced to two travel lanes (one in each direction) as crews perform construction activities on the north side of the street. This temporary traffic configuration will be in place through late 2026. Temporary side street closures north of Garden Street, from B Street to E Street, for ECUA sanitary sewer upgrades. This week, drivers may encounter a closure with detour at B Street and C Street. Signage will be in place to direct drivers through the work zone. On-street parking is closed on Garden Street, between B Street and L Street.

The week of Sunday, April 19, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Interstate 10 (I-10) Resurfacing from east of U.S. 29 to east of Davis Highway (S.R. 291) – Drivers on I-10 may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions Sunday, April 19 through Thursday, April 23, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations and guardrail installation: Intermittent lane closures on I-10 between mile markers 11 and 14. Intermittent lane closures on the I-10 ramps to access Interstate 110 (I-110) southbound (Exit 12) and Davis Highway (Exit 13).

Drivers on I-10 may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions Sunday, April 19 through Thursday, April 23, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations and guardrail installation: I-110 Resurfacing from I-10 to U.S. 98 – Drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions Sunday, April 19 through Thursday, April 23, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations and roadway lighting installation: Intermittent lane closures on the I-110 ramps to Brent Lane (S.R. 296) and Airport Boulevard (Exit 5). Intermittent I-110 lane closures near the Creighton Road overpass.

Drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions Sunday, April 19 through Thursday, April 23, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations and roadway lighting installation: I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Intermittent outside lane closures on I-10 westbound near the Nine Mile Road interchange, Sunday, April 19 through Thursday, April 23, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between the I-10 ramps, Sunday, April 19 through Friday, April 24, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone. Temporary reconfiguration of the I-10 westbound ramps, which will remain in place through mid-2026.

Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – The week of Sunday, April 19, drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: I-10 is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction between U.S. 29 and I-110. I-10 travel lanes are shifted away from the median area of the roadway, near the U.S. 29 interchange. The U.S. 29 southbound access to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp has been reduced. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound.

The week of Sunday, April 19, drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: S.R. 97 (Atmore Highway) Resurfacing from U.S. 29 to the Alabama State Line– Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Intermittent lane and shoulder closures are to be expected throughout the project limits on Monday, April 20 through Friday, April 24, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for median improvements. Lane closures are to be expected at S.R. 95 and S.R. 97 on Monday, April 20, through Friday, April 24, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for median improvements.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive, Sunday, April 19 through Friday, April 24, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: U.S. 90 Resurfacing from Escambia River Bridge to east of Woodbine Road (C.R. 197A) – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on U.S. 90, from the Escambia River Bridge to Woodbine Road, Sunday, April 19 through Thursday, April 23, between 7 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., for guardrail installation. Additionally, the speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph through the work zone.

Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on U.S. 90, from the Escambia River Bridge to Woodbine Road, Sunday, April 19 through Thursday, April 23, between 7 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., for guardrail installation. Additionally, the speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph through the work zone. S.R. 87 Resurfacing, from U.S. 98 to south of East Bay Boulevard (C.R. 399) – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, April 19 through Thursday, April 23, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for striping operations.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.