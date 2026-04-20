Tate High Girls Win District Track And Field Championship

Tate High School girls track and field won the District 1-3A championship on Saturday at Pine Forest High.

The Aggies scored 133.5 points to capture the district title, while Pine Forest finished second with 111.5 points and Washington was third with 99.5.

Tate claimed the district title year with Paul Bryan as head coach for the Aggies. His coaching career started at Woodham High School in 1996, and he later moved on to Pine Forest High School. In almost three decades as a track head coach, he won state championships at Pine Forest and 2010 and 2011 and finishes as state runners-up at Pine Forest in 2009 and Woodham. He also earned half dozen state top 10 finishes. He has won eight regional championships and 21 district titles, and he was named the Florida Dairy Farmers Girls 3A Coach of the Year three times.

Tate first or second place finishers who qualified for regionals were:

Girls 100 Meter Dash Varsity

Layanna Banks, 1st, 11.76

Girls 200 Meter Dash Varsity

Layanna Banks, 1st, 24.71

Girls 400 Meter Dash Varsity

Anna Morgan, 2nd, 1:02.79

Women’s 4 x 100 Relay

Tate (Nancy Clay, Niyana Wiggins, Camdyn Green, Layanna Banks), 1st, 48.84

Women’s Pole Vault

Daveigh Meredith, 1st, 3.00m

Women’s Long Jump

Layanna Banks, 2nd, 5.00m

Girls Shot Put Varsity

Makylie Lewis, 2nd, 9.96m

The Region 1-3A championship will take place at Pine Forest on May 2.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.