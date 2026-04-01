Expanded $3.1 Million Highway 4A Roadway Safety Project Nearly Complete

An Escambia County Highway 4A safety improvement project near Century was expanded and is nearing completion.

The project includes 5.8 miles of roadway safety improvements on Highway 4A from Highway 4 at the light in Byrneville to State Line Road, along with a one-mile portion of Highway 168.

The work includes widening and overlaying the existing lanes. The project also included the relocation of mailboxes and the reinstallation of traffic signs to county specifications. The guardrails within the project limits were upgraded to current Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) standards. The project also includes minor drainage modifications to accommodate road widening.

The county later added Highway 4A from State Line Road to Highway 29 in Century, bringing the total project cost to just over $3.1 million.

Escambia County said substantial completion is anticipated next week, with final completion scheduled by May 15.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.