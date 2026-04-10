Century Woman, A Convicted Felon, Charged With Selling Husband’s Guns For Divorce Money

April 10, 2026

A local woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly selling her husband’s firearm collection while he was out of town, despite being a convicted felon herself, to fund a divorce.

According to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Deadria Jean Smith, 42, was arrested following an investigation into the missing weapons. Her husband told deputies he returned from South Florida to find that his wife had “pawned” his guns to acquaintances.

Witnesses told deputies that Smith was reportedly angry because she suspected her husband of seeing another woman and intended to use the money to pay for a divorce.

The investigation revealed that Smith allegedly sold a Smith and Wesson M&P 15-22 rifle and a crossbow to a neighbor for $230. A relative tod deputies he later paid Smith $700 for remainder of the collection, about 15 additional guns, simply to keep them from being sold to strangers before the husband returned.

While Smith claimed she never physically touched the weapons to avoid violating her status as a felon, witness statements and game camera footage contradicted her account, according to an arrest report. Investigators said that Smith has a 2011 felony conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Smith was charged with possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. She was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 