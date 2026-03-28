Pensacola ‘Crawdaddies’ Beat Quad City 5-2 Friday Night (Gallery)

The Pensacola Ice Flyers took the ice as the Pensacola Crawdaddies for a special one-night-only Rebrand Night, and the alternate identity delivered a big result as Pensacola defeated the Quad City Storm 5–2 on Friday night at the Hangar.

The night opened with immediate intensity as Pensacola’s Laudon Poellinger and Quad City’s Nick Pennucci dropped the gloves in a spirited center-ice scrum that brought the crowd to its feet. Both players exchanged a flurry of blows in an emotional opening sequence, setting the tone for a physical matchup. Despite the early fireworks and several quality chances on both ends, the first period remained scoreless.

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Pensacola broke through in the second period when Cooper Jones found the back of the net to give the Crawdaddies the first lead of the night. The momentum stayed with the home side late in the frame as Andrew Kurapov extended the advantage, sending Pensacola into the second intermission with a 2–0 lead.

The Crawdaddies continued to build on that momentum in the third period. Tyler Burnie struck first in the frame before captain Ethan Price pushed the lead to 4–0, sending the Hangar crowd into a frenzy. Quad City answered when Taylor Price cut the deficit to 4–1, but Pensacola put the game out of reach late as Tyler German buried an empty-net goal to make it 5–1. The Storm added one more in the final seconds off the stick of Jack Lee, but Pensacola skated away with the 5–2 victory.

With the win, Pensacola picks up two more points heading into the final home game of the regular season tomorrow night, as Military Appreciation Night presented by Navy Federal Credit Union is expected to bring a near sellout crowd to the Hangar.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.