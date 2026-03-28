Northview Shuts Out PCA 15-0 On Little League Night; JV Wins 9-2

Northview 15, Pensacola Christian 0

Northview shut out Pensacola Christian Academy 15-0 on Little League night Friday in Bratt, making it 11 consecutive wins for the Chiefs.

Northview took an early 9-0 lead in the bottom of the first, adding another six runs on two hits in the bottom of the second. Jackson Bridges earned the win for the Chiefs, allowing no runs and no hits in two innings, striking out none and walking none. Neal and Jase Portwood both threw shutout innings in relief.

Grayson Burns led the Chiefs with three RBIs as he went 1-2, while Rusti Taylor went 2-2. Bryant Mason, Portwood, and Luke Chavers each recorded two RBIs.

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On Monday, the Chiefs (14-5) will head across the Escambia River to take on Jay (10-3) at 6:30 p.m.

Before the game, little league players from across the area took to the field with the Chiefs.

Northview 9, Pensacola Christian 2 (JV)

Brentley Guy earned the win in four innings on Friday afternoon as the junior varsity Northview Chiefs beat Pensacola Christian 9-2.

Guy allowed four hits and two runs (one earned) while walking one and striking out four.

Karson Miller went 2-3 to lead the JV Chiefs at bat while driving in one run. Will Gilmore, Tyler McAnally, Camden Jacobson, Greyson Hubbard, and Jackson Salter each added one run.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.