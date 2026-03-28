Jay Royals Top Tate; Tate Aggies JV Shuts Out Jay

March 28, 2026

Jay 8, Tate 6

The Jay Royals defeated the Tate Lady Aggies 8-6 on Friday night in Cantonment.

Cadee Carroll earned the win for the Lady Royals, giving up five hits and six runs (five earned) in six innings, striking out seven and walking two.

Sarah Mitchell took the loss for the Aggies, going four innings, allowing seven runs (four earned) on two hits, striking out five and walking five. Faith Middleton tossed three innings, surrendering two hits and an unearned run, striking out none and walking none.

Ella Samford led at the plate for Jay with two RBIs, while Melanie Kelley went 2-4.

Brelynn Morris led the Aggies at the plate with two hits and two runs, and Kaylie Mitchell drove in two runs.

Tate 15, Jay 0

In junior varsity action, the Tate Aggies shut out the Jay Royals 15-0 on Friday.

Bailey Parden earned the win for Tate, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out two in two innings. Kaitlyn Stefanko went for one inning, walking two and recording no hits and no runs.

Henlie Machat took the loss for Jay. In one inning, she surrendered seven hits and 15 runs while walking seven and striking out one.

Kaitlyn Stefanko drove in four runs on two hits to lead Tate, including a two-run single in the first and a two-run double in the second.

Pictured: Junior varsity action as the Tate Aggies defeated the Jay Royals on Friday afternoon in Cantonment. Photos by Mary Land for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP, Sports, TOP sports 

 