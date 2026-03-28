Jay Royals Top Tate; Tate Aggies JV Shuts Out Jay

Jay 8, Tate 6

The Jay Royals defeated the Tate Lady Aggies 8-6 on Friday night in Cantonment.

Cadee Carroll earned the win for the Lady Royals, giving up five hits and six runs (five earned) in six innings, striking out seven and walking two.

Sarah Mitchell took the loss for the Aggies, going four innings, allowing seven runs (four earned) on two hits, striking out five and walking five. Faith Middleton tossed three innings, surrendering two hits and an unearned run, striking out none and walking none.

Ella Samford led at the plate for Jay with two RBIs, while Melanie Kelley went 2-4.

Brelynn Morris led the Aggies at the plate with two hits and two runs, and Kaylie Mitchell drove in two runs.

Tate 15, Jay 0

In junior varsity action, the Tate Aggies shut out the Jay Royals 15-0 on Friday.

Bailey Parden earned the win for Tate, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out two in two innings. Kaitlyn Stefanko went for one inning, walking two and recording no hits and no runs.

Henlie Machat took the loss for Jay. In one inning, she surrendered seven hits and 15 runs while walking seven and striking out one.

Kaitlyn Stefanko drove in four runs on two hits to lead Tate, including a two-run single in the first and a two-run double in the second.

Pictured: Junior varsity action as the Tate Aggies defeated the Jay Royals on Friday afternoon in Cantonment. Photos by Mary Land for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.