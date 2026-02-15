Ronny Rowell Bradford

Ronny Rowell Bradford, age 73, resident of Pensacola, Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 7, 2026. Ronny was a loving son and brother. Ronny was born on September 8, 1952, in Atmore, Alabama.

Mr. Bradford is preceded in death by his father, John Wesley Bradford; his grandparents, Grace and Robert Brown, Ellie Monroe Rowell, and Janie Foster Rowell.

Mr. Bradford is survived by his wonderful mother, Claudia M. Bradford of Pensacola, and loving twin brother, Jonny Brown Bradford of Pensacola; his aunts, Ann James of Nokomis, Alabama, and Pauline Olson of Atmore, Alabama.

Graveside services were held on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at Sullivan Cemetery in Nokomis, AL.

Interment was in Sullivan Cemetery.