Photos: Ernest Ward, Ransom Volleyball Wrap Regular Season
February 13, 2026
The Ernest Ward Middle Eagles hosted the Ransom Middle Tigers in the final volleyball match of the regular season.
In junior varsity action, Ernest Ward downed Ransom, while the Tigers topped the Eagles in varsity play.
For a photo gallery, click here.
Ernest Ward also celebrated Eighth Grade night, recognizing
- Neveah Allen
- Evie Brooks
- Lola Chavers
- Ryleigh Crabtree
- Lily Lowery
- Brylynn McGhee
- McKenzie Norton
- Harleigh Grace Parsons
- Calee Satterwhite
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
