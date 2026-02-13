Photos: Ernest Ward, Ransom Volleyball Wrap Regular Season

The Ernest Ward Middle Eagles hosted the Ransom Middle Tigers in the final volleyball match of the regular season.

In junior varsity action, Ernest Ward downed Ransom, while the Tigers topped the Eagles in varsity play.

Ernest Ward also celebrated Eighth Grade night, recognizing

Neveah Allen

Evie Brooks

Lola Chavers

Ryleigh Crabtree

Lily Lowery

Brylynn McGhee

McKenzie Norton

Harleigh Grace Parsons

Calee Satterwhite

