Mrs. Wanda Jean Massey

February 17, 2026

Mrs. Wanda Jean Massey, age 68, passed away on Saturday, February 14, 2026, in Pensacola, Florida. She was originally from Pensacola but had lived in Cantonment for many years. Wanda was a valued member of Farm Hill Holiness Church, where she found community and connection. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew her.

She had a warm heart and cared deeply for her family. For many years, she worked as a server at Smokey’s BBQ, where she enjoyed serving delicious meals and chatting with customers. Her dog, JJ, was her loyal companion, always by her side. She found joy in going to church, where she connected with her community, and loved playing cards with friends and family, making each gathering full of laughter and fun.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Ruby Ardis Cooper; husband, David Massey; twin brother, Warren Cooper.

She is survived by her son, Andy Cooper, who lives in Pensacola, Florida. Her brother, Daniel, and his wife, Debra, also reside in Pensacola, along with another brother, Donny, and his wife, Dale, from Swannee, Georgia. Additionally, her sister, Pam Cooper, lives in Cantonment, Florida. These family members remember her fondly and hold onto the cherished memories they shared together.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, February 22, 2026 at Petty Funeral Homes, LLC.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Petty Funeral Homes, LLC

Burial will follow at Presley Cemetery

