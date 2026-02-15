Margaret Eloise Hayles Steele

Mrs. Margaret Eloise Hayles Steele, 86, passed away on February 11, 2026. She was a native of Lottie, Alabama, born to William Levi Hayles and Ethel Olene (Jones) Hayles. She was a current resident of McCullough, Alabama.

After finishing school at Escambia County High School, Eloise worked at V.J. Elmore 5&10, then worked as a bookkeeper at a local pest control company.

After marriage, Eloise and Bennie Earl lived in Pensacola, FL, for twelve years before moving to McCullough, AL. Eloise drove a school bus for 26 years before retiring. She loved being a housewife and enjoyed woodworking and gardening. She was a member of the Atmore Church of Christ.

Mrs. Steele is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Louise Hayles Caraway; her brothers, Wilton Ray Hayles and William Wayne Hayles; and her daughter-inlaw Nelline (Sanders) Steele.

She is survived by her husband Bennie Earl Steele; sons Michael (Elizabeth [Beth]) Steele of Jacksonville, FL.; Ronnie (Peggy) Steele of Panama City Beach, FL.; Roy Glen (Melissa) Steele of Semmes, AL. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Bradley (Sadie) Steele, Adriana (A.J.) Steele, Justin Godin, Calleigh Steele, Molly Steele, and two great-grandchildren: Cayden Steele and Maci Rose Steele.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Guyton Montgomery officiating.

Interment was at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Oak Grove, FL.

Active pallbearers were Ronnie Steele, Roy Steele, Mark Mack, Eddie Ryan, Michael Glick, and Richard Nahkaola.