Henry Thomas Lee

Henry Thomas Lee, Poppy. Age 87, born in Vernon, FL; to Barney and Emma Lee, and living most of his life in Pensacola, FL; passed away February 7, 2026. Henry had a deep love for the outdoors. Whether on a boat, in a tree stand, shucking oysters on the porch, or in the yard cleaning fish or skinning a deer, he was most at home in nature. The outdoors was not just something he enjoyed, it was a reflection of who he was. In his early years, Henry proudly served in the United States Army. Following his military service, he dedicated 20 years of hard work to St. Regis Paper Mill, where he remained until his retirement. Throughout those years, he also devoted time to volunteering with Escambia Search and Rescue, serving his community with pride.

He loved his wife Carol dearly and they were married for 65 wonderful years. Together, they built a large and beautiful family. Over the course of his life, Henry formed many lasting friendships, and to him, friends were family. He leaves behind countless cherished memories that will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Surrounded by family and friends, he passed peacefully and now he rest with God. He will be deeply missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Barney and Emma Lee; brother, Franklin Lee; sisters, Odessa Lee Collier, Laura Lee Graham, and Ovedia Lee Bryant.

Henry is survived by his wife, Carol Lee; sons, Tommy Lee, Gary (Linda Wilson) Lee, and Scott (Ginger) Lee; grandchildren: Aaron Lee, Amber (Bobby Rosado) Lee, Trinity (Allen Rosas) Lee, Hayden (Connor) Lee, Jamie Thompson, Joslin Lee, Brandon (Jamie) Wiggins, Cody (Bailey) Wiggins, and Brandon Lee; great grandchildren: Emma, Nikolai, Eric, Xavier, Caden, Alexzia, Allen, Amia, Ellie, Bree, Gracyn, Suede, Saylor, Remi, and Rylie.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2026. Visitation will be begin at 11:00 a.m. at Trahan Family Funeral Home, 60 Industrial Boulevard, Pensacola, FL 32503.