Frances Yvonne ‘Fran’ Wright

Frances Yvonne “Fran” Wright passed away peacefully on February 9, 2026 at the age of 88 in Pensacola, Florida. Fran was born in Lafayette, Indiana, and graduated from Indiana University School of Nursing in 1958. While attending school, she worked at the Indianapolis 500 Speedway Medical Clinic on race days. Early in her career, she worked in polio wards, emergency rooms, and assisted in some of the early open heart surgeries performed in the late 50s.

Fran was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Lavaughn Renick of Flora, Indiana, her husband, John W. Wright of Pensacola, Florida, and her sister, Bonnie (Bill) Cassell of Yalaha, Florida.

Fran moved to Pensacola in 1975, where she was the operating room supervisor for Baptist Hospital. She later joined The Neurosurgical Group at Baptist Hospital as their surgical nurse, where she remained until her retirement in 2010. She was reluctant to retire from nursing, but eventually came to enjoy it.

In Fran’s early years, she bred and showed doberman pinschers, founding The Doberman Pinscher Club of America in Pensacola in the 70s. Fran enjoyed reading crime novels, knitting caps and booties for premature babies at Sacred Heart Hospital and baby blankets for expectant mothers, camping with friends, shopping for antiques, tending flowers and boating. She especially loved traveling and had the opportunity to take a trip to Europe. Her favorite times were spent with her family and close friends. She lived her life to the fullest.

Fran is survived by her three children, Seane (Carl) Walters of Newton, Mississippi; Sherri (Terry) Boatright of Talihina, Oklahoma; and Andy (Tracy) Walker of Pensacola, Florida; her grandson, Wesley (Chelsea) Walker of Ormond Beach, Florida; and her four step-children, Helen Ann (Kalani) Jones of Poway, California; Gina (Fidencio) Lopez of Boise, Idaho; Roberta (Scott) Harman of Meridian, Idaho; and Mary Branscombe of San Diego, California.

To her children, Fran will always be remembered as a loving and kind mother who put the needs of her children above her own. To her friends she was family, caring for them when needed.

“She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue. She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise up and call her blessed; her husband also and he praiseth her.” Proverbs 31:26-28.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Barrancas National Cemetery at Pensacola Naval Air Station, and she will be laid to rest with her late husband, John.