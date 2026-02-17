Rosa Lee Seales White

Rosa Lee (Seales) White

August 18, 1933 – February 13, 2026

Celebrating a Life of Love and Legacy

At the age of 92, Rosa Lee White departed this world, leaving behind a legacy woven with kindness, generosity, and unwavering support. Her life was a testament to the power of love—a love that nurtured not only her children but also her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Through every chapter, she was the heart of her family, steadfast and caring, always ready to lend a hand or offer a word of encouragement.

Her generosity knew no bounds. Whether sharing a meal, a story, or a gentle embrace, she touched the lives of all who knew her. Her stubborn spirit was matched only by her determination to see her family thrive, and her support was a constant source of strength through life’s joys and challenges.

She was the foundation upon which generations were built. Her home was a sanctuary, filled with laughter, warmth, and the wisdom of years well-lived. She taught us the value of compassion, the importance of perseverance, and the beauty of unconditional love.

As we gather to honor her memory, we celebrate not only the years she spent with us but the countless ways she shaped our lives. Her legacy lives on in every child she helped raise, every grandchild she cherished, and every great-great-grandchild who carries her spirit forward.

We are forever grateful for her presence, her guidance, and her love. Though she has left this earthly realm, her memory will remain a beacon of light for all who were blessed to know her.

Mrs. White is preceded in death by her loving husband – JW White; Parents – Emery and Roberta Seales; Son and Daughter in law – Joseph (Gene) and Stella Mae White; Great grandson – Blaze Johnson; Sisters – Ida Seales, Melease Seales, Cassie Smith, Leona Wainwright, Vernell Turner and Marilyn McPherson; Son in law – Charles (Chuck Frazier).

Mrs. White is survived by her Daughters – Dianne White of Flomaton and Debra (Wayne) Brown of Brewton; Granddaughters – Renee (Kevin) Merchant of Century and Katherine (Joey) Minga of Spanish Fort; Grandson – Josh (Alisha) Brown of Brewton; Great Granddaughters – Cheyanne (Ricky) McConathy of Flomaton, Kelli (Logan) Wise of Century and Valerie (Kevin) Pace; Great Grandsons – Tyler Merchant of Century, Hunter Brown of Brewton, Lincoln Minga of Spanish Fort and Tanner Hornbeak of Brewton; Great Great Grandsons – Ricky McConathy Jr of Flomaton and Wyatt Pace of Brewton; Great Great Granddaughters – Victoria McConathy of Flomaton and Julie-Ann Pace of Brewton; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces and great great nephews.