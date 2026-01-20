Kathleen Patricia Gilchrist Findley

Kathleen Patricia Gilchrist Findley, 76, of Wawbeek, AL., passed away on January 19, 2026. Kathleen was born on July 18, 1949, in New Orleans, LA., to Wilson Gilchrist Sr. and Avis Ammons.

She was a retired registered nurse, and it was her passion to help and care for others. She was a member of Vision Church in Flomaton, AL.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ted Findley, Sr.; two brothers and four sisters.

She is survived by her son, Teddy (Heather) Findley, Jr., of Mobile, AL; her daughter, Tara (David) Carter of Wawbeek, AL; her grandchildren, Shelby Carter, Scarlett Carter, Wyatt Findley, Secily Carter, Rhett Findley; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 23, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Ricky Hart officiating. Interment will follow at Canoe Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Canoe, AL.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 23, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.