Jean Edna Tesch Guidy

Jean Edna Tesch Guidy, 95, went home to our Lord, at home, with her loving family.

She was born in Kearny, New Jersey to Lt. Cmdr. Paul Tesch and wife, Edna Mae. She was a “Navy Bratt” raised for most of her formative years in the Panama Canal Zone. This is where she got her love of horses and her first pony. She started training jungle ponies and taking sailors out on trail rides.

She attended Auburn University Veterinary School for 2 ½ years, then was deferred due to soldiers from the Korean War returning and attending the school and she never returned. She would still scream “War Eagle!”

She settled in Mobile after leaving vet school. She worked for a stable owned by Bob and Helen Brasswell. Their stable provided the Mardi Gras horses. There, she became a Grand Marshall and as far as we know, the first and only woman Grand Marshall. She rode her personal horse, San Carlos, a blue roan American Saddlebred, side saddle.

She married the love of her life, Cecil, in 1960, bringing a son, David, with her. They began building a home and farm for their children. They also built a lasting legacy in the horse community- training horses and teaching adults and children the art of horsemanship, with a plus of sportsmanship.

Jean had a passion for teaching children that reached far and wide, even to Russia, adopting the Russian Delegates at 4-H Washington Focus. She was a 4-H leader since 1970 starting with horses, but soon branched out to all livestock and wildlife, then onto leadership and legislature. This led her to many awards, national trips, and being placed in the 4-H Hall of Fame.

She and Cecil ran the Pensacola Interstate Fair 4-H Red Barn for 35 years. She was a founding member of the Pensacola Hunter Jumper Association that was formed in 1973. She hauled kids and horses all over the southeast to shows.

Outside of her youth work, she was very active in the Lord’s work by supplying animals for live nativities and working the Allen Memorial Pumpkin Patch, and food pantry.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Kristin Manning; step-daughter, Rosa (Angie) Knickelbine; grandchildren, Anthony Manning, Justin (Amanda) Manning, Drew (Julia) Manning, Kim Vinson, Kelly Norris, Jessica (Shawnn) Knickelbine, Keri Litton, Doug (Kristin) Arnold, and Derrick Arnold; and great-grandchildren, Austin, Addalyn, Hunter, Logan, Aiden, Emma, Audrey, Elenor, David, and Angel. She was Mom and Granny to so many more that were not blood but loved the same.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved Cecil; her sweet son, David; step-daughter, Patricia; and step-son, Larry.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 31, 2026 at 12:00 pm at:

Escambia County Extension Service

Livestock Facility

5701 Highway 29

Molino, Florida 32577

In lieu of flowers, please donate to:

4-H Arena Improvements

Escambia County Extension Service

3730 Stefanie Road

Cantonment, Florida 32577

4-H Pledge:

I pledge my head to clearer thinking

My heart to greater loyalty

My hands to larger service

My health to better living

For my club, my community, my country, and my world.