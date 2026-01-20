Carole Jo Bayne Brouillette

Carole Jo Bayne Brouillette transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home on January 1, 2026. Born in Chicago on September 6, 1942, Carole spent most of her life in Florida, where she built a life filled with love, resilience, and service to others.

Carole was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Bayne and Frances Whedon, sisters Zoet and Cynthia, brother Seth; and Evelyn Brouillette, who lovingly adopted Carole years ago. She is survived by children: John (Tina) Jenkins of Lake City, FL; Terri Jenkins of Pensacola, FL; and Tracy (Kelly) Duckett of Lake City, FL. She also leaves behind a sister Edna Brouillette and her newly discovered sister, Paula Petrakovic of Utah, and a circle of dear friends spanning multiple states, who cherished her deeply.

Carole’s greatest joy was her family. She was blessed with eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren (of which one is on the way). Her grandchildren include Leah (Nate), Aleah; Daniel (Amanda); Whitney (Dustin); Aaron (Lauren); Caitlin, Ryan (Amanda); and Brantley (Serenity), along with a host of beloved great-grandchildren who will carry her memory forward.

Great grandchildren include Skyla, Ava, Peyton, Zack, Jackson, Kasen, Ashlynn, Aria, Pearl, Hannah, Hudson, Ryker, Aspen, Maverick and Wilder.

Great-great grandchildren include Jace and Meadow (who is on the way).

Carole’s life was a testament to perseverance and unconditional love. She faced challenges with courage and determination, always striving to protect and nurture her children—even when life required her to do so from afar. Her heart never wavered in its devotion.

Professionally, Carole was a long-time employee at Reynolds Hardware in Pensacola, where her enthusiasm, professionalism, and radiant smile earned her a loyal clientele. Beyond her work, Carole quietly embodied the spirit of humanitarianism. She helped countless young families in her Cantonment community, never seeking recognition—an unsung heroine who lived by the motto, “help thy neighbor.”

Carole often reflected on life’s meaning and requested this poem be shared:

“What will they say about me, those whom I hold so dear? What will they best remember when I’m no longer here? Will they recall mistakes I’ve made, battles I never won? Moments of pain I’ve caused them, things I have left undone. Will they censor my human failings and wish I’d been noble and strong? Will they scoff at the hopes I nurtured, the dreams that somehow went wrong? … Or will they be moved by compassion, directed by Heaven above To temper their judgment with kindness and soften their memories with LOVE?”

Those who loved Carole did exactly that—they saw her strength, shared her hopes, and embraced her heart without judgment. Her legacy is one of kindness, resilience, and love.

Rest easy, Carole. You will always be missed and loved.

In lieu of a service, donations may be made in Carole’s memory to Teen Challenge Thrift Store (40 W 9 Mile Rd), Allen Memorial Methodist Church Food Pantry Program, and the American Red Cross, Northwest Florida Chapter.