Tate Aggies To Play For FHSAA FIT Championship: How To Go, What To Know

The Tate Aggies will take on Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School from Lake Worth Thursday night at 6 p.m. CST for the FHSAA FIT 4A-7A State Tournament Championship.

The Aggies will travel on Wednesday in advance of the Thursday championship game.

Where, Clear Bag Policy

The game will take place at H.G. Morse Stadium with tickets available on GoFan. Click here for a map. The address is 2210 Dr Randy McDaniel Wy, Sumterville, FL 33585.

The stadium is about 415 miles, or just over six hours from Tate High School. There is a clear bag policy, and it is posted at the bottom of this story (click to enlarge).

Rooms And Tickets

If you need a room, click here for information from Sumter County Tourism.

Advance purchase tickets are $17, and a day-of price of $20. A convenience fee will also apply. There is no re-entry and no refunds. For tickets, click here.

Where To Park?

Parking fees will not be charged onsite and instead are already included in the cost of admission. Fan parking lots will open 90 minutes prior to the scheduled games, with gates opening 60 minutes prior to each contest. A parking map is below, click to enlarge. Tate will be on the visitor sideline (east side of the stadium).

How To Stream The Game?

The game is scheduled to stream on the NFHS Network — the only official steam. A subscription is required, and the cheapest option is $13.99 for one month.

What’s The Weather?

Here is the weather forecast for the game location in Sumterville, FL:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind.

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind. Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light northeast wind.

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light northeast wind. Thursday Night (Game Night): Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.