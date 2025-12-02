Escambia County Kicks Off The ‘Keep The Wreath Green’ Fire Safety Campaign

Escambia County Fire Rescue, in collaboration with the Pensacola Fire Department, launched its annual “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign on Monday, Dec. 1. While a joyous time of year, cold weather, holiday decorations and festivities can create serious fire dangers. Firefighters hope to reduce the number of fires by promoting simple, life-saving holiday safety tips each day in December.

During the month-long campaign, five-foot wreaths will be on display at 18 county fire stations and five city fire stations, as well as Escambia County’s Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building downtown, the Escambia County Public Safety Building, Pensacola City Hall and Cordova Mall. Each time firefighters respond to a residential or commercial fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in residential and commercial buildings. In 2024, 14 bulbs were changed to red on county wreaths, while three bulbs were changed in the city.

“We encourage all of our residents to practice fire safety throughout the holiday season and join us as we ‘keep the wreath green,’” Fire Chief Adam Harrison said. “While fire safety needs to be practiced year-round, we tend to see an increase in fires during the colder months. Let’s keep this season full of cheer and do our part in keeping the wreath green.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.