Cantonment Man Involved In Fatal Head-on Baldwin County Wreck

December 22, 2025

A Cantonment man was involved in a fatal traffic crash on Sunday in Baldwin County.

Alabama State Troopers said 62-year-old Dana P. Weatherbee of Robertsdale was fatally injured when the 2011 Harley-Davidson Glide Ultra motorcycle he was operating collided head-on with the 2017 Ford F250 pickup driven by 67-year-old Richard B. Huelsbeck of Cantonment.

Troopers did not provide an update on Huelsbeck’s condition.

The crash occurred about 9:15 a.m. on Highway 90, about six miles east of the Robertsdale city limits.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 