Cantonment Man Involved In Fatal Head-on Baldwin County Wreck

A Cantonment man was involved in a fatal traffic crash on Sunday in Baldwin County.

Alabama State Troopers said 62-year-old Dana P. Weatherbee of Robertsdale was fatally injured when the 2011 Harley-Davidson Glide Ultra motorcycle he was operating collided head-on with the 2017 Ford F250 pickup driven by 67-year-old Richard B. Huelsbeck of Cantonment.

Troopers did not provide an update on Huelsbeck’s condition.

The crash occurred about 9:15 a.m. on Highway 90, about six miles east of the Robertsdale city limits.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

File photo.