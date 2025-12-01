Cantonment Woman Arrested For DUI, Drug Possession

A Cantonment woman was arrested after an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed her driving erratically recently on West Nine Mile Road.

Tiffany Ann Baisden, 59, was charged with DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (alprazolam).

According to an arrest report, Baisden was pulled over in the Kohl’s parking lot after being seen driving without tag lights, accelerating and braking without reason, and drifting across traffic lines. The deputy noted Baisden appeared unsteady and unable to focus.

After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, Baisden was taken into custody The report state that the deputy found 10 alprazolam pills in her wallet during a search prior to booking.

At the jail, Baisden reportedly initially agreed to provide a urine sample but then failed to do so in a timely manner, which was taken as a refusal. Deputies said she also spontaneously stated that she had snorted methamphetamine in the past two days.

She was later released on a $2,800 bond.