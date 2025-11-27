Woman Charged After Failed Robbery Attempt At Nine Mile Road Bank

November 27, 2025

A woman was charged with after a failed robber attempt late Wednesday morning at a bank on Nine Mile Road.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said 63-year-old Gwendolyn Brown passed a note indicating that she was robbing the Ensley Branch of Regions Bank at 4 East Nine Mile Road just before noon.

The ECSO said Brown was handed a bag with money, but the teller took the back bag. Deputies arrived on scene before Brown left the bank, and she was taken into custody without incident.

Brown was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of communications fraud obtaining $300 or more and grand theft $10,000 to $20,000. She remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set at $5,000.

Pictured: The Ensley Branch of Regions Bank on Nine Mile Road minutes after an alleged robbery attempt. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 