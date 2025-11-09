Walnut Hill VFD Honors Firefighters, Community Members During 56th Annual Fish Fry (With Gallery)

The Walnut Hill Volunteer Fire Department honored members of the community and the department during their 56th annual fish fry Saturday.

Andrew Peters (pictured below with Chief Kevh Mininger) was named the department’s Firefighter of the Year and recognized for his service to the department. AJ Beachy (pictured above) was named Officer of the Year, an award chosen by his fellow firefighters.

Over 750 plates, featuring a choice of catfish or grilled chicken for $12, were sold. Plates included a choice of grilled catfish, fried catfish, or grilled chicken, plus baked beans, coleslaw, homemade bread, and homemade desserts. Proceeds will be used to provide assistance to displaced fire victims in the Walnut Hill and Bratt areas.

There were also drawings for door prizes throughout the event, and the Big Red Bus was on hand for blood donations.

