Walnut Hill Traffic Stop Turns Into Busts On Drug, Weapon Charges

What started as a routine traffic stop near Walnut Hill turned into a drug bust on Thursday.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over a vehicle at Highway 164 and Highway 97. During the traffic stop, the Atmore Police Department provided an assist with a K-9 that alerted on the vehicle belonging to the passenger, 35-year-old Jose Altagracia Alix, Jr.

Deputies said a search of his belongings led to the discovery of narcotics in his belongings.

Alix, Jr., was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, and withholding child support.

Deputies said the driver, 21-year old Logan Michell Smith, had a loaded firearm in her purse. She was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Both were booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

